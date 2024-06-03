VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF makes up 1.7% of Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP owned approximately 2.76% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PPH traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $90.46. 309,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,316. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $537.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.