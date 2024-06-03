Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.33% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $225,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VXF traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 171,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,200. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

