Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ratio Wealth Group’s 9th Largest Position

Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6,132.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ratio Wealth Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,142. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

