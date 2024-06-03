Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,663,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.36% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $185,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.12. The stock had a trading volume of 784,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

