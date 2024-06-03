Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $186.84. 805,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

