Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $481.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The stock has a market cap of $436.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

