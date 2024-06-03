Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.62. 5,333,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.02 and a 200 day moving average of $455.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The company has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

