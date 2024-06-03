Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Velas has a market cap of $35.96 million and approximately $721,935.17 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00051275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,596,661,084 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

