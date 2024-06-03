Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.27 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Verasity has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $49.27 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

