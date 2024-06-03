Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $480.00 to $500.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $461.18 and last traded at $460.35, with a volume of 92991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $455.34.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $277,317,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.95 and a 200-day moving average of $409.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
