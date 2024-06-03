Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.30 and last traded at $97.01. Approximately 3,293,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,063,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953 over the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vertiv by 513.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,971 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $15,852,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.