Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 18,627 shares.The stock last traded at $52.89 and had previously closed at $52.98.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $555.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares during the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.