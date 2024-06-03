Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 495.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,975. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.