Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.09 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

