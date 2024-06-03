Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $29.11

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.11, but opened at $28.44. Vita Coco shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 78,184 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. Vita Coco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,855,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,639.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

