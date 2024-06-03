Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.37 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 40.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $176.89 million and approximately $82.37 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00009119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00011886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,022.61 or 0.99985957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012047 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00109687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

