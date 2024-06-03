W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

WPC opened at $56.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

