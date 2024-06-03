Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 4th quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

FXY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 55,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.63 million, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

