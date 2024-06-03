Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $527.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,968. The company has a market capitalization of $455.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

