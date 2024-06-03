Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $450.98. 23,012,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,052,074. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $460.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.05.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

