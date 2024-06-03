Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,081 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $22,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,392,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 74,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Waste Connections by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

