Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $471.75

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $471.75 and last traded at $461.55, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

Watsco Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

