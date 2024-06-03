Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $75.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.15.

PSTG stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $285,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $598,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

