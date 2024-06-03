Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,167 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.17% of Welltower worth $87,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 639,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 324,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.