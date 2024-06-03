Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Up 17.1% in May

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Wheels Up Experience

In other news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $72,169.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of UP stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. 101,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.30.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

