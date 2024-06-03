WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.98

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 9800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WILD shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WildBrain from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WILD

WildBrain Price Performance

WildBrain Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.