Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $412.21 million and $3.06 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,526,506,253,243 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,519,839,720,475.142. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000472 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $4,776,279.79 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

