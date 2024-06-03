Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $37,576.69 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Coin Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 222,009,429 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 221,603,324.80548894. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03697489 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $25,257.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

