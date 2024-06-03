Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $152.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 667,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,288 shares.The stock last traded at $140.30 and had previously closed at $141.02.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL
Institutional Trading of Xylem
Xylem Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xylem
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- DocuSign: Can AI Move the Needle in Fiscal 2025?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks with Fast Upside Potential Due to High Short Interest
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Premium Retailers Thriving on Growing DTC Channel Business
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.