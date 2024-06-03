Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $152.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 667,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,288 shares.The stock last traded at $140.30 and had previously closed at $141.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

