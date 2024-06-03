XYO (XYO) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011823 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,252.20 or 1.00033326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00011980 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00110071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00761588 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $743,624.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

