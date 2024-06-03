Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE YUM traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $138.78. 192,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,424. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 409.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,041,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.