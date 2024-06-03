ZClassic Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $569,460.42 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00038940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.