ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $579,680.49

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $579,680.49 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

