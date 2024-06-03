Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.75.

ZBH stock opened at $115.15 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

