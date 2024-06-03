Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average of $204.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 43.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 70.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.