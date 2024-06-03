Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Loop Capital

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.17 and a 200-day moving average of $204.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 43.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 70.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.