Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) rose 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 155,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 589,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $602.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

