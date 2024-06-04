102,410 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Acquired by Spinecap SAS

Spinecap SAS purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 18.0% of Spinecap SAS’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,475,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,477,000 after buying an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $116.62. 2,801,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.66 and a 12-month high of $119.55. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

