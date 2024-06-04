13,330,087 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,330,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,644,000. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 1.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $23,769,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 63,473,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,682 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,992,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 105.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,772,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 908,726 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.05. 19,513,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,120,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

