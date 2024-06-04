134,998 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 134,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,092,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,675,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,301,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

