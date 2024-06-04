14,165 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $234.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

