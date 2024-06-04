1,575 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.53. 6,202,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.17. The firm has a market cap of $390.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

