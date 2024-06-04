1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 9,390 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

About Royce Value Trust

Shares of RVT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 27,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

