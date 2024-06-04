1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 116,319 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,319 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,301.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 172,070 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $949,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period.

Shares of SCD stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 4,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,834. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

