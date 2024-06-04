1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at $31,978,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 100,171 shares of company stock worth $1,090,152.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,561. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.05.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

