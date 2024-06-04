1,870 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after buying an additional 2,170,219 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,097,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after buying an additional 254,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,749,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,313,000 after buying an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.
Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of A stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $131.40. 3,113,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,937. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.61.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.
Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies
In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
