233,793 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 233,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,728,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. 348,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

