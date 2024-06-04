2,553 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,145,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 616.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,631.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,543.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,478.55. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

