3,565 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 11,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE VMC traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.19. The stock had a trading volume of 684,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,004. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.23. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

