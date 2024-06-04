41,246 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Kodai Capital Management LP

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

UNP traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.62. 1,615,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,941. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.13 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.56.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

