418,125 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Maren Capital LLC

Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 418,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,000. Graco accounts for about 4.6% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maren Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Graco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Graco by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 647,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,659. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

